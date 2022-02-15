Chairman JKSSB chairs 198th board meeting

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Shafiq Chak, Nazir Ahmad Khwaja, Pritam Lal Atri, Harvinder Kour, Ashiq Hussain Lily, Narayan Dutt; Members of SSB; Controller of Examinations, Ashok Kumar; Secretary SSB, Sachin Jamwal; Special Secretary Law, Jang Bahadur; Administrative Officer Jammu, Mamta Rajput and Under Secretary, JKSSB, Harjinder Singh.

During the meeting various agenda items related to release of withheld recommendation of candidates for the Division/District cadre posts of Sub-Inspector, Commercial Taxes (State Taxes Department), Assistant Compiler(Finance Department)posts ,Depot Assistant and Class-IV under PM package for Kashmiri Migrants and Non-Migrant Kashmiri Pandits, release of withheld recommendations of Candidates for the post of Panchayat Accounts Assistant (District cadre) and cancellation of the candidature of candidates for the same posts were brought for consideration of the Board and appropriate decisions were taken thereon, after due deliberation.