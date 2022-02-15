Chairman JKSSB chairs 198th board meeting

Jammu, Feb 15: Chairman, J&K Service Selection Board, Khalid Jahangir today chaired 198th Board meeting of J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) here to consider various matters pertaining to release of withheld recommendations of candidates for several Division cadre/District cadre posts of different departments and other related issues.
The meeting was attended by Muhammad Shafiq Chak, Nazir Ahmad Khwaja, Pritam Lal Atri, Harvinder Kour, Ashiq Hussain Lily, Narayan Dutt; Members of SSB; Controller of Examinations, Ashok Kumar; Secretary SSB, Sachin Jamwal; Special Secretary Law, Jang Bahadur; Administrative Officer Jammu, Mamta Rajput and Under Secretary, JKSSB, Harjinder Singh.
During the meeting various agenda items related to release of withheld recommendation of candidates for the Division/District cadre posts of Sub-Inspector, Commercial Taxes (State Taxes Department), Assistant Compiler(Finance Department)posts ,Depot Assistant and Class-IV under PM package for Kashmiri Migrants and Non-Migrant Kashmiri Pandits, release of withheld recommendations of Candidates for the post of Panchayat Accounts Assistant (District cadre) and cancellation of the candidature of candidates for the same posts were brought for consideration of the Board and appropriate decisions were taken thereon, after due deliberation.
During the meeting the board approved release of withheld recommendations of nine candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector Commercial Taxes (Sales Taxes Department), 11 candidates for the post of Assistant Compiler(Finance Department), 16 candidates for the post of Depot Assistant and eight candidates for the post of Class-IV under PM package for Kashmiri Pandits and Non-Migrant Kashmiri Pandits, after they submitted the requisite documents meeting/fulfilling various shortcomings /deficiencies with respect to eligibility for the concerned advertised posts.
Moreover, the Board also decided to declare candidature of seven candidates as not eligible for the post of Account Assistant Panchayat due to non-possession of requisite prescribed qualification / eligibility criteria on or before the prescribed Cut-off date after issuing several Notices and providing ample opportunity to the candidates to submit the requisite documents.