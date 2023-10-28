Kashmir

Chairperson DDC Ganderbal call on Lt Governor

Chairperson DDC Ganderbal call on Lt Governor
Photo: Jammu and Kashmir Information Department

Srinagar, Oct 28 : Nuzhat Ishfaq, Chairperson District Development Council (DDC) Ganderbal, accompanied by Ishfaq Jabbar, former Legislator called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

Saima Jan and Anayat Ullah Rather, Members District Development Council from BK Pora, Budgam and Frisal, Kulgam also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him on the developmental issues of their respective constituencies.

The Lt Governor assured the PRI representatives of appropriate redressal of the issues and demands put forth by them during the interactions.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com