Chairperson NCW chairs Ist MCM meeting for 12 pilot special cells for women

Srinagar: Chairperson, National Commission for Women (NCW), GoI, Rekha Sharma, on Monday chaired the first Monitoring Committee Meeting (MCM) of 12 pilot special cells for women at Banquet Hall here.
Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Sheetal Nanda; DG-WCD, Mir Tariq Ali; DIG, Central Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar Singh; Director, Social & Tribal Welfare, UT of Ladakh, Kunzes Angmo; Mission Director, ICPS, Harvinder Kaur, senior prosecuting officers, representatives from Kashmir University, Central University of Kashmir and other concerned officials participated in the meeting.
The Monitoring Committee was constituted under “Violence Free Home – A Woman’s Right” project. During the meeting, demonstration of 12 pilot Special Cells for Women in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh located in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Anantnag, Baramulla and Kupwara, Jammu, Rajouri and Udhampur districts of J&K and Leh and Kargil districts in UT of Ladakh.
Speaking during the meeting, the Chairperson said that through these deliberations, “we should be able to expand the services to all districts of the UT of J&K.”
She added that in coming days we need to strengthen the visibility through active engagement in communities on gender-based violence.
During the meeting, Member Secretary of the Committee, Dr Trupti Jhaveri Panchal, TISS and team presented the work carried out on-ground since inception.
Pertinently, the Commission in collaboration with RCI-VAW, TISS and support from UT of J&K and Ladakh Police and Department of Social Welfare will demonstrate the Special Cell for Women approach, an initiative of providing psycho-social-legal services to women survivors of violence, by placing trained social workers located in the Police system with a clear understanding that violence against women is a crime and it is the responsibility of the State to prevent and counter the same.