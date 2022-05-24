Chairperson NCW chairs Ist MCM meeting for 12 pilot special cells for women

The Monitoring Committee was constituted under “Violence Free Home – A Woman’s Right” project. During the meeting, demonstration of 12 pilot Special Cells for Women in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh located in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Anantnag, Baramulla and Kupwara, Jammu, Rajouri and Udhampur districts of J&K and Leh and Kargil districts in UT of Ladakh.

Speaking during the meeting, the Chairperson said that through these deliberations, “we should be able to expand the services to all districts of the UT of J&K.”

She added that in coming days we need to strengthen the visibility through active engagement in communities on gender-based violence.