Chairperson NCW visits Karnah; interacts with women

The Chairperson paid a visit to Teetwal village where she met several delegations and heard them. Chairperson visited Seemari, the last village of India (which is located close to Zero line) and interacted with locals of Seemari and sought their feedback regarding implementation of women oriented welfare and development schemes.

Later, the Chairperson NCW convened a meeting at Tangdhar where she took a review of various schemes related to the empowerment of women.