Chairperson WDC, Deputy Mayor, public delegations call on LG Sinha

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Andrabi expressed gratitude to the LG for a slew of tourism development projects being undertaken by the government.

She hailed the recent initiative aimed at transforming 75 villages of J&K known for historical, picturesque beauty, and cultural significance into tourist villages. She shared her views on several important matters pertaining to development of J&K and welfare of its citizens.

The LG appreciated Andrabi for presenting her valuable suggestions and assured her for incorporating them in the decision-making process. Similarly, Deputy Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Parvaiz Ahmad Qadri also met LG and apprised him about the initiatives of the SMC for the development of the Srinagar city.

Waheed Jeelani, Kashmiri artist and cultural activist, and Chairman of The Kashmir Music Club, Srinagar presented a detailed memorandum to the LG regarding the revival of cultural activities in J&K and the smooth functioning of cultural institutions – J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, and other allied agencies.

He also put forth the welfare issues of the artists of J&K.

The LG while interacting with Jeelani observed that the J&K government was taking various unprecedented steps for the revival of culture, heritage, and tourism of J&K. He also assured due consideration of all appropriate points and suggestions.

Meanwhile, a delegation of All Sikh Coordination Committee led by its Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina called on the LG and discussed various matters concerning the Sikh community.

Later, District President BJP, Anantnag, Manzoor Ahmad Khan submitted a memorandum of issues with regard to completion of various government approved projects at Rambirpora Mattan, Anantnag including water supply scheme, construction of hospital, besides establishing a fruit complex in the area.

Interacting with the members of the public delegation, the LG assured them that all their genuine issues and demands would be looked into by the concerned departments for early redress.