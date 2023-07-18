Chakka Nadi Ghats Mattan inaugurated after 33 years

Anantnag, July 18: The Chakka Nadi Ghats at Mattan were inaugurated after 33 years by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag S F Hamid in presence of SSP Anantnag Ashish Mishra and dozens of local Pandits.
The tin roofed Chakka Nadi Pacca Ghat has been constructed for the first time on the holy banks of Chaka Nadi by Shri Martand Tirth Trust Mattan for the convenience of the pilgrims, visiting the shrine across the country for performing the holy rituals, a press release said.
In today’s function hundreds of Pandits from Mattan and adjoining areas participated. On the occasion DC Anantnag reiterated that all possible efforts are being done for the welfare of Pandits of Mattan and adjoining areas. He appreciated the work done and also assured that the administration will provide its full support during the Banmass Mela- 2023.