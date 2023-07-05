GMC Anantnag doctors successfully perform challenging neck tumour removal surgery

Team of ENT surgeons including Prof Sajad Majid Qazi, Dr Aamir Yousuf (Assoc Prof) and CVTS Surgeons, Dr M Amin and Dr Khurshid Ahmad of Dept of Surgery operated upon the patient successfully on 4th July 2023. Anaesthesia team was headed by Prof Imtiyaz Naqash and dynamic anesthetist Dr Zaffar Malik and among others.

It is Pertinent to mention here that MRI scans were well explained by Radiologists including Dr Saiqa Shafi (Assoc Prof) and Dr Owais H Dar (Sr consultant) of Dept of Radiology GMC Anantnag. Operation Theatre staff is always doing wonderful job while such cases are being Operated in the hospital.

The surgery was completed with minimal loss of blood, requiring no blood transfusion. Post Operative patient is doing very well and is being monitored in ICU.

Multidisciplinary case management particularly in oncology field is currently being practiced at GMC Anantnag for better treatment outcome and providing tertiary care treatment to General public at their door steps.

It is pertinent to mention here that ENT department, GMC Anantnag is doing all Head and Neck cases and operating a case of "Carotid Body Tumor" was done first time in any peripheral hospitals of the Union Territory.

ENT department is thankful to principal GMC Anantnag, Prof (Dr) Tariq Syed Qureshi and Medical Superintendent, Dr Aubid Malik for their encouragement and providing logistics to take up such challenging cases for surgery.