Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu felicitates successful JKAS candidates

Srinagar, Oct 5: The prestigious Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu celebrated a momentous occasion today as it felicitated the accomplished candidates of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) examination.
110 students got selected from Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu centre among 4 in top 10 which includes Saurav Rank 2nd, Akshay Parihar rank 3rd, Aditi singaal rank 7th and Anie Vaid rank 9th among others. The event was graced by the presence of chief guest B.R. Sharma, state Chief Election Commissioner distinguished bureaucrat, and Owais Ali Bhat, the Director of Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu. A.K. Mishra (MD Chanakya IAS Academy), a renowned figure in the field of education, few more dignitaries also joined the event to honor the high-achieving candidates.
The felicitation ceremony was held at a grand venue Redission Jammu, where the candidates who had exhibited exemplary dedication and determination in achieving success in the JKAS 2022 examination were recognised and applauded. The event showcased the spirit of excellence and hard work that has become synonymous with Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu centre
Chief Guest B.R. Sharma, a luminary in the field of administration, praised the candidates for their remarkable accomplishments and encouraged them to serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir with dedication and integrity. He emphasised the significance of public service in contributing to the development and progress of the region.
Owais Ali Bhat, the Director Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu, expressed his pride in the achievements of the students and highlighted the academy's commitment to nurturing talent and preparing aspirants for a successful career in civil services. He lauded the dedication of the faculty and staff in guiding and mentoring the candidates. He also shared inspirational words with the attendees, emphasising the importance of education as a catalyst for change and progress. He encouraged the candidates to continue their pursuit of knowledge and service to society.