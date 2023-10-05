Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu felicitates successful JKAS candidates

110 students got selected from Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu centre among 4 in top 10 which includes Saurav Rank 2nd, Akshay Parihar rank 3rd, Aditi singaal rank 7th and Anie Vaid rank 9th among others. The event was graced by the presence of chief guest B.R. Sharma, state Chief Election Commissioner distinguished bureaucrat, and Owais Ali Bhat, the Director of Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu. A.K. Mishra (MD Chanakya IAS Academy), a renowned figure in the field of education, few more dignitaries also joined the event to honor the high-achieving candidates.

The felicitation ceremony was held at a grand venue Redission Jammu, where the candidates who had exhibited exemplary dedication and determination in achieving success in the JKAS 2022 examination were recognised and applauded. The event showcased the spirit of excellence and hard work that has become synonymous with Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu centre