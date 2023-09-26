Change of land use cases reviewed in Baramulla

Baramulla, Sep 26: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar today convened a meeting of District Level Committee (DLC) at DC Office Complex here to discuss the cases of change of land use.
The meeting after a threadbare discussion took various cases of conversion of land for non-agriculture purposes.
On the occasion, Dr. Sehrish directed the concerned departments to ensure timely issuance of NOCs to the applicants after proper verification of documents under rules of land conversion Regulations, 2022.
She also directed the officers to submit the NOC/ reports to their respective departments in a time bound manner and ensure speedy disposal of such applications.
Moreover, the meeting also discussed the status of NOCs being issued in connection with the approved cases, besides their reporting and follow up status by the concerned departments.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Zahoor Ahmad Raina, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Peerzada Mumtaz Ahmad, SDM Pattan, SDM Gulmarg, Superintending Engineer R&B and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.