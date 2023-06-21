‘Change school timings in whole Kashmir’

Srinagar, June 21: Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum ( JKCSF) Abdul Qayoom Wani has demanded changing of school timings in entire Kashmir due to increasing hot weather.
“DSEK has ordered for the change in school timing in the Municipal Limits of Srinagar as to be 8:30 am to 2:30 pm wef 22nd June. If it has been done to do away with the increasing heat. It is a welcome step but the question is that does the heat intensifed in Srinagar MunicipalLimits only. What about other areas of Kashmir ? Are the children there not humans? Is anybody listening,” he tweeted.