‘Change school timings in whole Kashmir’

“DSEK has ordered for the change in school timing in the Municipal Limits of Srinagar as to be 8:30 am to 2:30 pm wef 22nd June. If it has been done to do away with the increasing heat. It is a welcome step but the question is that does the heat intensifed in Srinagar MunicipalLimits only. What about other areas of Kashmir ? Are the children there not humans? Is anybody listening,” he tweeted.