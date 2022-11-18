Chanpora Arms haul | NIA files charge sheet against five

Srinagar, Nov 18: The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed chargesheet against five people in the Chanpora arms haul case.
In a statement NIA said the charge sheet was filed, " in case RC-04/2022/NIA/JMU before NIA Special Judge, Jammu under section 120B & 204 of IPC; Section 17, 18, 20, 38 & 39 of the UA (P) Act, Section 25(1AA) of the Arms Act, against five accused persons."
The charge sheet was filed against "Aamir Mushtaq Ganie s/o Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie r/o Khan Colony, Chanapora, Srinagar, Adnan Ahsan Wani s/o Ehsan Ul Haq Wani, r/o Batapora, Chanapora, Srinagar, Ashaiq Hussain Hajam @ Ashiq, son of Ghulam Ahmed Hajam, r/o Village Zohooma Chadoora Budgam, J&K, Ghulam Mohideen Dar, son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar, r/o Village Zohooma Chadoora Budgam, J&K and Faisal Munir, aged about 40 years, son of Late Sadiq Hussain, resident of EP/307, near Meat Market, Talab Khatikan, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir," the statement said.
The case, the probe agency said, was initially registered as FIR 31/2022 dated 23 May 2022 at "PS Chanapora, Srinagar relating to the Chanapora Arms Haul Recovery. NIA re-registered the case on 18.06.2022. "
"Investigation has revealed that above said accused persons are cadres of ‘The Resistance Front (TRF)’ an offshoot of LeT, proscribed terrorist organization who conspired to supply the consignments of arms, ammunitions and funds to the terrorists of TRF/LeT to carry out the target killings in Jammu & Kashmir thereby creating terror among the people. Investigation has also revealed that the above said accused persons used to receive these arms consignments from Pakistan," it said.
During investigation, NIA said, it has "been found that the above said accused persons are associated with their Pakistan based handlers / operative / commanders of LeT/TRF, and radicalized, motivated and instigated" youth to join "terrorist groups, such as TRF/LeT in Kashmir."
"The recovery of lot of incriminating materials relating to arms, ammunitions, chats about terror funds besides others materials from the mobile phones of accused persons, has established the fact that these accused persons were engaged in terror activities for long time and thereby threatening the Security, Integrity and Sovereignty of India," it said. Further investigations in the case are in progress, NIA said.