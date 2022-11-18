Chanpora Arms haul | NIA files charge sheet against five

In a statement NIA said the charge sheet was filed, " in case RC-04/2022/NIA/JMU before NIA Special Judge, Jammu under section 120B & 204 of IPC; Section 17, 18, 20, 38 & 39 of the UA (P) Act, Section 25(1AA) of the Arms Act, against five accused persons."

The charge sheet was filed against "Aamir Mushtaq Ganie s/o Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie r/o Khan Colony, Chanapora, Srinagar, Adnan Ahsan Wani s/o Ehsan Ul Haq Wani, r/o Batapora, Chanapora, Srinagar, Ashaiq Hussain Hajam @ Ashiq, son of Ghulam Ahmed Hajam, r/o Village Zohooma Chadoora Budgam, J&K, Ghulam Mohideen Dar, son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar, r/o Village Zohooma Chadoora Budgam, J&K and Faisal Munir, aged about 40 years, son of Late Sadiq Hussain, resident of EP/307, near Meat Market, Talab Khatikan, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir," the statement said.