Chargesheet filed against 19 persons for securing appointment in police on fake documents

In a statement, the Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir) said that it produced charge-report of case FIR No. 48 of 2015 before the Court of Passenger Tax Srinagar against 19 accused persons for their involvement in commission of offences punishable under sections 420, 468, 120-B & 201 RPC.

The Crime Branch Kashmir had received a complaint alleging that certain individuals had been appointed in J&K PoliceDistrict Srinagar on the basis of fake and forged appointment orders. "Accordingly, the instant case was registered in P/S Crime Branch Kashmir (now, Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar) in the year 2015 and investigation started, " it said.