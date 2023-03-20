Chattisinghpora massacre | APSCC dismayed over delay in justice

Raina said that since the locals countered the claims of government that it has killed five terrorists involved in the killing of 35 Sikhs it is imperative that the whole incident is probed in a professional manner so that culprits are brought to book and justice is delivered to the affected families. He also expressed his sympathies to the families of persons who were killed in firing at Brakpora who were protesting against the alleged fake encounter. He said that government should take up the probe in a forceful manner so that the real picture comes to the fore and people heave a sigh of relief.

“The officials have so far failed to produce any hard evidence that the persons killed in the alleged fake encounter were involved in the killing of Sikhs at Chattisinghpora. The committee formed by the government to find out the culprits, has failed to solve the mystery. We urge both the state and central government to go for fresh probe in the killings of Sikhs and make the things clear. Pandian Commission should be allowed to further investigate the incident as Brakpora and Chattisinghpora cases are interlinked,” said Raina.