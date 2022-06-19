Check Sarmarg Road needs macadamisation

Kupwara: Check Sarmarg Road in Handwara sub district needs immediate repairing and macadamisation.
The residents have appealed to authorities to repair the road leading to their village.
The residents said that earlier they had not any road for their village and they would cross through the forests to reach their village but later some eight years ago a road was constructed under MGNREGA which served the purpose somehow.
They said that only earth work was carried on the road and after the passage of over eight years no macadamisation or other repair work has been taken up.