Chenab Valley earthquake | DrFarooq Abdullah anguished over losses to property

File photo of Dr Farooq Abdullah
Srinagar, June 13: National Conference President and MP from Srinagar DrFarooq Abdullah and party Vice President Omar Abdullah Tuesday expressed anguish over the destruction caused by the earthquake in the twin districts of Kishtwar and Doda.

They asked the authorities to come to the assistance of those affected by the earthquake.

While expressing solidarity with the victims, the duo prayed for their swift and complete revival. They impressed upon the authorities to assess the losses incurred by them promptly so that the quantum of the compensation is also fixed and distributed swiftly.

