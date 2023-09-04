Cheque bounce cases | 2 persons get 1-year jail

Srinagar, Sep 4: A court here convicted two persons and sentenced them to one year in jail besides imposing fine on them – double the amount of cheque amount in cheque bounce cases.
Deciding two separate cases, court of ‘Judge Small Causes Srinagar’, Tabasum convicted the accused, Farooq Ahmad Bhat of Lalad Sopore, Baramulla, for commission of offence under Section 138 Negotiable Instruments Act and sentenced him to undergo simple imprisonment for one year.
The court also sentenced him by way of fine to the tune of rupees double the cheque amount, which equals to Rs 10,300,000.
“Accused should also pay an amount of Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the complainant,” the court directed.
The court said that the fine imposed should be recovered by issuance of levy warrant to be executed by District Collector Baramulla authorising him to realise the total amounting to Rs 10,800,000 by execution or attachment through civil process against both movable and immovable property of the accused.
“The compliance report should be filed by District Collector Baramulla regarding the execution within a month from the date of announcement of this order,” the court said.
The accused had on November 4, 2020, issued a cheque for Rs 51,50,000 on account maintained by the accused at HDFC Bank branch unit Sopore in discharge of legally recoverable liability owed to the complainant.
The court also convicted another accused Shabir Ahmad Sofi of Sopore for commission of offence under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and sentenced him to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of one year.
The court also sentenced him by way of fine to the tune of rupees double the cheque amount, which equals to Rs 17.02 lakh.
“The accused should also pay an amount of Rs 3 lakh as compensation to the complainant,” the court said, “The fine imposed should be recovered by issuance of levy warrant to be executed by District Collector Baramulla authorising him to realise the total amounting to Rs 20.02 lakh by execution, attachment through civil process against both movable and immovable property of the accused.”
The accused had on August 11, 2020, issued a cheque for an amount of Rs 8,51,000 at J&K Bank Tarzua Sopore in discharge of legally recoverable liability owed to the complainant, Ramesh Kumar Vasandani of New Delhi, by the accused.