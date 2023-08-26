Chhadi Mubarak reaches Mattan | Admin, locals welcome with enthusiasm

Anantnag, Aug 26: The Chhadi Mubarak reached the Surya Temple of Mattan from Srinagar on Saturday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Chhadi Mubarak was welcomed by DC Anantnag Syed Fakhruddin Hamid, SSP Anantnag, ADC, CMO and other officers of the district besides other sects and beliefs of the locality along with the representatives of the MattanTirith Trust.
The Puja of the Chhadi Mubarak is held at various places en-route to Amarnath cave shrine and has to stay at various padavus (stations) as per the past Hindu religious practices.
The Chhadi Mubarak has to reach Amarnath cave shrine on August 31 on SharvanPurnima.
The Puja of Chhadi Mubarak was held by the SaduMandals and other devotees at Mattan in presence of a large number of locals and officials.
DC Anantnag S F Hamid on the occasion said that every possible facility was made available for the AmarnathYatris and this time more than 4.50 lakh yatris visited the shrine safely and that the safety and comfortable yatra was the prime concern of the administration.
He said that all sects of society were helpful and cooperative for conducting a successful yatra and hospitality of Kashmiris was again appreciated by the yatris.
MahenddepanderGiri while speaking at Mattan briefly gave the religious and historic importance of the AmarnathYatra and Amarnath cave shrine.
He said that the devotees expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the district administration and J&K government for the smooth conduct of AmarnathYatra and hospitality of Kashmiri people had always made the yatra enriching spiritually.
Answering the questions of the media, MahantMahendraGiri said that for prosperity to prevail, peace was the prerequisite condition and appealed to the people to shower love on everyone irrespective of creed, colour, and caste.
The officers of district administration, officials of the Health, MC Mattan, Information, Revenue and other departments were present on the occasion.
President MattanTirith Trust, Ashok Sidha was also present in the ceremonies at Mattan.
Later on, the Chadi Mubarak was taken to Gorishankar Temple, Pahalgam from Mattan where it would stay for the night and leave towards the Amarnath Cave shrine on Sunday, halting for a night at each yatra station.