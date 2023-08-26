Chhadi Mubarak reaches Mattan | Admin, locals welcome with enthusiasm

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Chhadi Mubarak was welcomed by DC Anantnag Syed Fakhruddin Hamid, SSP Anantnag, ADC, CMO and other officers of the district besides other sects and beliefs of the locality along with the representatives of the MattanTirith Trust.

The Puja of the Chhadi Mubarak is held at various places en-route to Amarnath cave shrine and has to stay at various padavus (stations) as per the past Hindu religious practices.

The Chhadi Mubarak has to reach Amarnath cave shrine on August 31 on SharvanPurnima.