'Chhari-Mubarak' puja marks ritual culmination of Amarnath yatra

Srinagar, Aug 14 : 'Chhari-Mubarak', 'Pujan' and 'Visarjan" was performed on the banks of Lidder river in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Sunday, marking the ritual culmination of the annual Amarnath yatra.

The annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak – the saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva -- culminated at Pahalgam with its last rituals 'Pujan' and 'Visarjan', its custodian Mahant Deependra Giri said in a statement.