Chhari Mubarak to be taken to Pahalgam base camp for special prayers on July 13

As per the age-old tradition, rituals namely Bhoomi-Pujan', Navgrah Pujan' and Dhawajarohan' connected with traditional commencement of annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji shall be performed at Pahalgam on auspicious occasion of Ashad-Purnima' (Vyas-Purnima) on July 13, custodian of the holy mace, Mahant Deependra Giri, said in a statement here.

After performing the rituals, Chhari Mubarak would return to Dashnami Akhara here on the same day.

He said the Chhari-Mubarak will be taken to the historic Shankracharya Temple here on July 28 and Sharika Bhawani Temple on July 29 before rituals are performed for Chhari-Sthapana at Shri Amareshwar Temple Dashnami Akhara here on July 31.