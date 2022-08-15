Chhibber posted as J&K Director YS&S

Jammu, August 14: Director Estates, Jammu Subash Chander Chhibber has been transferred and posted as Director Youth Services and Sports (YS&S), J&K
“In the interest of administration, Subash Chander Chhibber, JKAS, Director, Estates, Jammu is hereby transferred and posted as Director, Youth Services and Sports, J&K, against an available vacancy, with immediate effect,” read a GAD order issued on Sunday.
“He shall continue to hold the charge of the post of Director, Estates, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” the order further read.