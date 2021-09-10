Chief Engineer Project BEACON calls on LG Manoj Sinha

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the chief engineer briefed LG Sinha about the present status of various ongoing construction activities under the BEACON in J&K. He informed the LG about the progress of projects in strategically-important areas across J&K.

LG Sinha lauded the committed efforts of the BRO in infrastructural development of J&K and asked the chief engineer to closely monitor the ongoing projects to ensure quality work and suggested exploring the feasibility of modular bridges for providing road connectivity at a faster pace.