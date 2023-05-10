Chief Justice administers oath of office to Justice Sreedharan

The Oath taking ceremony was physically attended at Srinagar by Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Mohan Lal, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal while Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary and Justice Rajesh Sekhri participated online from Jammu Wing of High Court.

The proceedings of the oath taking ceremony were conducted by Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, who read out the contents of the Notification received from Government of India, Ministry of Law & Justice, Department of Justice (Appointments Division) and the Letter of Authorization issued by the Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, authorising Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to administer the Oath of office to the newly transferred Judge.