Chief Justice inaugurates mediation programme for advocates in Srinagar

The inauguration of the 40-Hours Mandatory Mediation Training Programme marks a significant step towards a more efficient, accessible, and harmonious alternate dispute resolution system in J&K.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and Chairman, Mediation and Conciliation Committee; Justice Atul Sreedharan, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohammad Akram Choudhary and Justice Rajesh Sekhri, Judges of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were also present on the occasion.