Chief Justice inaugurates residential quarter, lawyers chamber in Pulwama

During his presidential address, Justice Magrey lauded the role of Advocates in justice dispensation. He said that Pulwama occupies second place in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as far as infrastructure development is concerned. He said that it is a matter of great satisfaction that all requisite facilities are in place in Pulwama Court for the advocates.

Chief Justice said that it feels great to see females lawyers working in such a professional manner. "Times have gone when parents used to be hesitant in sending their daughters in the field of law", he maintained. We have to strengthen the Judicial system making it accessible to all especially weaker sections of the society, he said adding that we as judges and bar members have to share collective responsibility of ensuring speedy justice to all.