Chief Justice Mithal inaugurates 8th International Yoga Day at High Court

The theme of this year's Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for Humanity’.

The Chief Justice stressed upon all the participants to include Yoga in their daily life to remain physically and mentally fit besides relieving themselves from stressful life.

Justice Pankaj Mithal highlighted that making yoga a way of life would go a long way in the discharge of judicial functions and enhancing the efficiency and efficacy of not only the judicial officers but also all the stakeholders.