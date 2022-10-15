Chief Justice reviews progress of construction works

Srinagar, Oct 15 : Chief Justice, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey today chaired a meeting today in the conference hall of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh at Srinagar and took review of ongoing construction works of District Court Complex, Kulgam and new Munsiff Court building at Damhal Hanjipora.
The meeting was attended by Registrar General, Sanjeev Gupta, Registrar Judicial Srinagar, M.D. Housing Board through Virtual Mode, Joint Director Housing Board, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam and heads of various other departments.
During the meeting, the Chief Justice directed officers for speedy execution of work so that the court complex is completed within the timeline.
The Chief Justice, during the meeting, also highlighted the need and requirement of infrastructure in the District judiciary in the U.T of J&K and Ladakh for better administration of Justice so that no inconvenience is faced by the Litigants and Advocates.
During the meeting, ADC Kulgam briefed the Chief Justice regarding the progress of work of District Court Complex at Kulgam and new Munsiff Court building at Damhal Hanjipora.