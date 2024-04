New Delhi, Apr 24: Firdous Baba, Chief of Kashmir Sewa Sangh (KSS) , attended the Eid Milan 2024 event in Delhi.

According to a press release, the event was organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (RSS) leader, Indresh Kumar . This event was a vibrant celebration of unity and brotherhood, uniting people from various backgrounds to joyously commemorate Eid.

Baba’s presence at the gathering highlighted the crucial need for fostering harmonious relationships and bridging societal divides.