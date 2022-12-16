Chief Postmaster General releases Pictorial Cancellation on Floating Post Office in Dal Lake

Srinagar, Dec 16: Col Vinod Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, (current charge) Jammu & Kashmir Circle released a Pictorial Cancellation on Floating Post Office Nehru Park here depicting the image of Floating Post House in Dal Lake.
Dr Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Vice Chairman LCMA, Javaid Ahmad Haji, SSPOs Srinagar, Ranjeet Agrawal, Assistant Director, Ajay Kumar Pandita, Incharge Philately and other staff members attended the programme.
Speaking on the occasion, Col Vinod Kumar said that with this release of pictorial cancellation each and every mail article booked at floating post office will be impressed with this cancellation along with the daily date stamp. He intimated that permanent, regular date cancellations are provided by the Department of Posts at any post office located at a place of tourist attraction and as every mail item going out of this post office will be having the beautiful pictorial date stamp on it.
He said Pictorial cancellation normally features the major tourist attraction or prominent places which have significant importance attached to it. “Dal Lake is most visited place in Srinagar and also the most attractive part for the tourists all over the world. And floating post office makes it prettier like a jewel in its crown,” he said
Col Vinod informed that J&K Postal Circle has released a Pictorial Cancellation on Floating Post Office Nehru Park to commemorate its beauty and also spread awareness among the people so that more and more tourists visit Kashmir to have experience of floating post office.
He said that the Department of Posts is committed to provide the best possible postal and financial services to the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and quality services are being expanded to every section of the society in every possible way. He informed that in the history of India Post, a ‘Floating Mobile Post Office’ was opened in Srinagar about seventy years ago and is still operating for the people living in Dal Lake and many visitors are sending their mails from this post office keeping in view it is an unique experience.
He also informed that India Post had conducted Save Dal Clean Dal campaign few months back, in future also in coordination with LCMA will be holding awareness camps for the people living in Dal Lake and make them aware about the postal saving bank schemes like IPPB, Sukanya Samridhi Yojna Account, Monthly Income Scheme and Express Cargo Parcel Services. Dr Bashir also consented to hold such campaigns by joining hands with India Post.