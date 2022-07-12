Chief Secretary calls for interdisciplinary, holistic education

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday inaugurated the five-day orientation programme of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu for the 7th batch of MBA (2022-24), 3rd batch of PhD (2022-25), 2nd batch of EMBA (2022-24), and for the 1st batch of MBA (HA&HM) (2022-24).

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the inaugural session, Mehta welcomed the students and reminded them that learning should not be confined to books and courses but also be used in the real world.

He also proposed to make J&K ‘Aatmanirbhar’ in the coming years with the rapid transformation going on in different sectors.

Mehta highlighted that interdisciplinary and holistic education was the need of the hour as per the NEP-2020.