Chief Secretary calls for interdisciplinary, holistic education

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday inaugurated the five-day orientation programme of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu for the 7th batch of MBA (2022-24), 3rd batch of PhD (2022-25), 2nd batch of EMBA (2022-24), and for the 1st batch of MBA (HA&HM) (2022-24).
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the inaugural session, Mehta welcomed the students and reminded them that learning should not be confined to books and courses but also be used in the real world.
He also proposed to make J&K ‘Aatmanirbhar’ in the coming years with the rapid transformation going on in different sectors.
Mehta highlighted that interdisciplinary and holistic education was the need of the hour as per the NEP-2020.
Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu, Milind Kamble praised the institute for its academic excellence, high-quality research, corporate exposure, executive education, and international exposure.
In his welcome address, Director, IIM Jammu, B S Sahay encouraged the new batch to be self-reliant, strive for excellence, and to learn to work and perform in a cross-cultural environment.
Speaking on the occasion, ADGP Jammu wished that the new batches reach new heights.
Chairperson, Admissions, IIM Jammu, Rashmi Ranjan Parida, gave a detailed profile about all the new and upcoming batches.
Dean Faculty, IIT Jammu, Kannan Iyer emphasised how the new B Tech + MBA programme would act as an adhesive to strengthen the association between IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu.
After the inaugural session, IIM Jammu signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the J&K Bank in presence of MD and CEO of J&K Bank Baldev Prakash.
In the afternoon session, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), I&C, Vivek Bhardwaj encouraged the students to impart their knowledge to this cause in the future.
Principal Secretary Higher Education Department, Rohit Kansal talked about the life lessons that the students could learn during their study and make the best use of it during their journey ahead.
Head Campus Relations, HCL Technologies, Ashish Bhalla explained the importance of HR Analytics.
Vice President-Talent Development & Digital Transformation, Reliance Industries Limited, Manoj K Prasad provided an overview of the data analytics in the corporate world.