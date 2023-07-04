Chief Secretary chairs 10th UT-Level Bankers’ Committee meeting

This was stated by Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta during the launch of “Swarozgar Utsav” campaign in J&K today while chairing the 10th meeting of Union Territory Level Bankers’ Committee at Banquet Hall here

Principal Secretary, Finance, Santosh D. Vaidya; Commissioner Secretary, RDD, Mandeep Kaur; Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh; Administrative Secretaries of various Departments, MD & CEO, J&K Bank (Convenor J&K UTLBC) Baldev Prakash; Chief General Manager, NABARD, Bhallamudi Sridhar; General Manager RBI Neeraj Kumar and other senior functionaries of the Government, RBI, NABARD, Banks, departmental Heads, insurance companies and Lead District Managers were also present on the occasion.