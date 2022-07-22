Chief Secretary chairs 32nd UTLCC meeting convened by RBI

As per an official handout, the Chief Secretary emphasized on the need to protect the interest of the public by setting up a robust ecosystem in J&K. Apart from reviewing the status of action taken against certain delinquent entities, the meeting covered issues of the early framing of rules under BUDS Act 2019 in J&K, conduct of more frequent Sub-Committee meetings, timely closure of cases, sharing of Market Intelligence among key stakeholder among others. The Chief Secretary also set a timeline for roll out of BUDS Act 2019.

From the Reserve Bank of India, K.P.Patnaik, Regional Director addressed the participants through VC. He highlighted the menace of unauthorized digital lending apps and the need for greater awareness programmes for public.