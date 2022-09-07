Chief Secretary discusses distribution reforms in power sector

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired the meeting of Power Development Department (PDD) to discuss the prospective reforms to be taken up in the distribution sector here in J&K.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Finance; Principal Secretary, PDD; DG Budget; Chief Engineers of the department and many other officers of the department.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the officers to work on reduction of Actual Transmission & Distribution (AT&D) losses and take them down at least by 10% in each year to bring them within the permissible limits.

He urged them to ensure quality power supply to consumers besides realization of pending liabilities from the consumers.