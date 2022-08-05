Chief Secretary e-inaugurates online portal of H&P deptt

The online portal provides for reservation system of circuit houses of H&P department within and outside Jammu and Kashmir. With the e- inauguration of online room reservation system, Government employees and other people can apply online for booking of the circuit houses from the click of their mobile phones within and outside J&K.

The portal allows for online submission of booking request by officers/officials and citizens. With the submission of booking request, an OTP is generated on the mobile phone of the customer and the booking is confirmed once the OTP is entered. The booking details are sent to the mobile phone of the customer.