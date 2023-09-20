Chief Secretary for 100% segregation of waste at source by October

Dr Mehta observed that the landfill sites should be made attractive and odour free. He also underscored the need of incentivizing its establishment for the locals so that they do not feel any kind of reluctance. He advised them to identify the sites from the chunks of government land recently retrieved by the Revenue Department.

He also made out that no waterbody of J&K should be polluted. He stated that these bodies are our priceless resources and should be protected for future. He asked for ensuring that people residing near rivers, lakes, canals etc have at least septic tanks for treatment of sewage. He also asked for creating oxidation ponds besides sewerage schemes in all the congested areas especially at Srinagar and Jammu where people don’t have the provisions to create their own septic tanks so that untreated waste is not released into the environment.

The Chief Secretary also advised them to visit the Municipal Corporations like Mumbai, New Delhi, Indore, Ahmedabad etc for learning from their experiences. He asked them to study all the successful models there to adopt the most suitable ones in the UT. He asked them to ensure that the directives given by the NGT are fully implemented for safeguarding the environment.