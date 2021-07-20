Chief Secretary greets people on Eid-ul-Adha

SRINAGAR, July 20: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Tuesday extended greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, wishing them well-being, peace and prosperity.

In his message on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, the Chief Secretary said that the holy festival teaches us the principles of sacrifice, humility and benefaction.

He expressed hope that the festival will further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, mutual brotherhood, amity, and tranquillity.