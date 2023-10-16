Chief Secretary launches Digi Dost Toll-Free Number, Online Services, IT Policies

Further, the three key IT policies for the Government of J&K: the E-mail Policy, PASSWORD Policy, and Policy on the Use of IT Resources were also adopted. These policies aim to ensure the secure and efficient use of digital resources in government operations, with an emphasis on security and reliability.

The Chief Secretary noted that J&K has come a long way in transforming itself from a laggard to leader when it comes to bringing governance at the doorsteps of people. He hoped that the UT should be seen as a model to replicate by other States/UTs in the country. He underscored that J&K has the requisite capacity, capability, drive and desire to be the best in the nation without falling into the rat race to showcase only. He called it the commitment that is acting as a force behind this administration.