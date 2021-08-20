Chief Secretary reviews activities under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the chief secretary asked the Culture Department to organise events with an emphasis on J&K’s glorious history and culture with suitable technological and digital intervention.

The department was asked to devise a calendar of 75 events each to be organised under 75 different activities up to 15 August 2022 across all panchayats, blocks, and wards of J&K.

The events would include mega cultural shows, Sufi and folk festivals, sports festivals, heritage events, and literary seminars and symposiums.

The Tourism department was asked to organise a 3-month tourism festival from November to January to showcase various tourist attractions and destinations of both Jammu and Kashmir while simultaneously organising winter festivals in Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and Patnitop.

The chief secretary advised the department to lay special emphasis on promoting J&K’s art and culture by organising various exhibitions at Dogra Art Museum, Kashmir Art Museum, Mubarak Mandi Complex, and Kala Kendra.