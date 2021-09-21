Chief Secretary reviews district-wise progress under various programmes

Administrative Secretaries of departments of Power Development, Public Works (R&B), Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Youth Services & Sports, besides Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir/Jammu, and Deputy Commissioners of all districts participated in the meeting, according to a statement.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the progress in implementation of district plans and emphasised the need to expedite allotment of tendered works to ensure completion of projects within the stipulated timelines. He expressed concern over the slow pace of tendering of works in some districts and directed the Divisional Commissioners to hold weekly reviews regularly in this regard, besides ensuring 100% physical verification through the concerned District Statistics and Evaluation Officer.

Reviewing the progress achieved in developing playfields in every Panchayat, the Chief Secretary was apprised that playfields have been identified and geo-tagged in 3525 panchayats which will be utilized for promoting sporting activities and will act as channels for productive expression of energies of youth. The Chief Secretary emphasized that development of playfields in all Panchayats is a priority of the Government and issued directions for identification of playfields in remaining Panchayats within this week. They were also asked to undertake greenfield projects in areas with no such playfield owing to terrain-related limitations.

The Chief Secretary directed the divisional and district administrations to verify the functioning of newly created youth clubs across all panchayats of the Union territory. “These clubs have been established as a one-stop-center for engaging the youth; assisting them in developing various skillsets; and linking them with several developmental and financial assistance under suitable self-employment schemes", Dr. Mehta added.

“Underlining the importance of self-employment in the development of Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Secretary directed for rigorous monitoring of self-employment schemes by the Deputy Commissioners through monthly meetings of District Level Banking Committees. They were asked to review the quality of credit extension to various employment generation schemes, namely- National Rural Livelihood Mission, National Urban Livelihood Mission, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, PM Mudra Yojana, Mumkin, Tejaswini, SVANidhi, Joint Liability Groups, and special loan for SC/ST/OBC, among others. He cautioned against unnecessary delays in sanctioning and disbursement of financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries” the statement said. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Chief Secretary directed all DCs to connect all health institutions in Jammu and Kashmir with functional tap water connections. They were asked to review village development plans submitted by paanisamitis and ensure their participation in various stages of project execution to promote community ownership of assets. The Deputy Commissioners were also asked to organize massive cleanliness drives for upkeep and maintenance of public spaces, tourist places, villages, towns, and public offices as a part of SwachtaPakhwada to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti.