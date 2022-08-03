Chief Secretary reviews functioning of Culture Department

Dr Mehta directed training of local youth as guides for promoting the history, folklore, and culture associated with the new heritage sites. He further asked the Department of Culture to organize various cultural programmes at these sites for bringing them on the tourism map of Jammu and Kashmir.

Under the scheme for Promotion of Traditional & Cultural Festivals of J&K, it was informed that 16 mega festivals have been organized so far in which more than 1600 artists have participated, both through online and offline engagements. The Department is firming up action plans for 75 festivals in coordination with divisional administration.

Moreover, to engage students in various cultural activities, the Department will be organizing a 3-tier competition in 3 categories- music, essay writing and debate.

The winners of school/college-district level-divisional level competitions will be given cash prizes worth Rs 3,000, Rs 5,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000.

Similarly, to promote local participation, singing and painting competitions will be organised at panchayat, zonal, district, and UT levels with cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 20,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs one lakh. Approximately, 55,000 participants will be engaged in the proposed activities across Jammu and Kashmir.