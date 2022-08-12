Chief Secretary reviews implementation of JJM

Srinagar, Aug 12: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) project in Jammu and Kashmir with special focus on tendering of works and procurements of materials.
Principal Secretary Jal Shakti, Mission Director, JJM, Chief Engineers (PHE) of Jammu and Kashmir besides other senior officers participated in the meeting.
Chief Secretary enquired about the progress on execution of works and finalization of contracts under Jal Jeevan Mission. He reviewed and discussed the status of tendering, evaluation of bids and allotment of civil works besides assessing progress achieved in respect of procurement of pipes under JJM.
While reviewing the implementation of JJM, Chief Secretary directed the concerned officials to expedite the tendering and evaluation processes after Administrative Approval and Technical Sanction is granted by the competent authorities, besides ensuring allotment of works by the fixed deadlines. He also impressed upon the officers to maintain highest level of transparency and accountability in implementation process and meet the timelines targeted for completion of various tasks.
Emphasising that regular inspections should be carried out for effective implementation of JJM, CS directed the Principal Secretary and MD JJM to personally tour the districts for having first-hand appraisal of the ongoing works.
Both the Chief Engineers were directed to chanellise the available human resource for accomplishment of the tasks within the stipulated time frame. He said that coordinated and synergised efforts should be put in to carry forward the JJM in a mission mode.
It was informed that a total of 10.63 lakh out of 18.35 lakh rural households have been connected with piped tap water connections. In order to ensure provision of Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) to each household UT government has planned creation of 3100 new or augmentation of already present water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission.