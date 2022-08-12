Chief Secretary reviews implementation of JJM

Principal Secretary Jal Shakti, Mission Director, JJM, Chief Engineers (PHE) of Jammu and Kashmir besides other senior officers participated in the meeting.

Chief Secretary enquired about the progress on execution of works and finalization of contracts under Jal Jeevan Mission. He reviewed and discussed the status of tendering, evaluation of bids and allotment of civil works besides assessing progress achieved in respect of procurement of pipes under JJM.