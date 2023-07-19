Chief Secretary reviews movement of traffic, condition of Jmu-Sgr National Highway

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, PWD; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir/Jammu; IG Traffic; concerned Deputy Commissioners; SP Traffic, National Highway and RO, NHAI besides other concerned officers.

The Chief Secretary urged upon the officers to ensure smooth movement of traffic on the highway. He enquired from them about the status of the implementation of previous directions issued regarding disallowing of overloaded vehicles to ply on this road. Dr Mehta took cognizance of the issues including improving the gradient of the road at many places betweenRamban and Banihal, removal of muck, widening of carriageway at identified spots, designating the truck holding areas, and completing the 2nd tube of Ramban flyover and progress on Banihal bypass.