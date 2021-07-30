Chief Secretary reviews preparations for 75th Independence Day

Srinagar, July 30: The Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta Friday chaired a review meeting to take stock of preparations for the celebration of 75th Independence Day with the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’.

While asking the concerned officers to undertake all necessary preparations for the ensuing Independence Day celebrations at both the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu, the Chief Secretary directed unfurling of the National Flag at all District, Sub District, Tehsil Headquarters and Panchayats by the PRI representatives, an official handout said.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon district administrations to acknowledge contributions of citizens towards nation-building and enlist individuals with exemplary achievements in this regard.