Chief Secretary reviews status of Aadhar penetration in J&K
Jammu, Mar 25 : Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today pitched for 100 percent Aadhaar penetration in J&K, saying that it will facilitate effective and efficient provision of public services to the people.
He said that there is a need to specifically target the population in the age group of 0-5 years by holding special camps in Anganwari Centres across J&K.
Dr Mehta made these comments in the meeting held to review the status of Aadhar penetration in J&K in which Bhavna Garg, DDG, UIDIA and other senior Secretaries of the government participated.
The Chief Secretary laid emphasis on making Aadhaar saturation a part of the awareness campaign to be run by the IT Department and directed that all pending notification of all the schemes in which expenditure is made from consolidated funds of India and consolidated funds of J&K UT should be issued within 15 days.
He directed for immediate upscaling of Aadhar enrolment in hospitals and schools.
Dr. Mehta directed that 1831 bio-metric enrolment kits should be made functional immediately and pending 30 lakh mandatory bio-metric should be completed within a month through special camps and outreach programmes.
Earlier DDG, UIDAI, Bhavna Garg while making presentation on status of live Aadhaar as on 28.02.2022 informed that in the age group of 0-5 years 72.76 percent Aadhaar penetration has been done.
She further informed that in age groups of 5-18 years and above 18 years,83.68 percent and 87.29 percent Aadhar enrolment have been done respectively.
It was further informed that Ganderbal, Kulgam, Samba, Shopian districts have to redouble their efforts in improving Aadhar enrolments
Bhavna said that IPPB and BSNL also need to ensure that their non functional Aadhar centres become functional on priority so that the process of Aadhaar penetration in J&K is expedited.
It was further informed that till date more than 4.0 lac Aadhaar have been generated by Anganwari workers and an amount of 63 lakhs between 2018-2019 and 46 lakhs between 2020-2021 have been distributed to the Anganwari workers.
In J&K, 410 special Aadhaar enrolment camps have been organized by District Administration under Back to Village Programme, My Town My Pride Programme, Jan Sunvayi and Jan Adhikar across UT of J&K where 62195 enrolments and 43688 updates were performed.
Special Aadhar camps are being conducted regularly for marginalised sections to cover left out population across UT of J&K.
22 camps have been organised from April -2021 to December 2021 in which more than 4000 residents have been provided Aadhaar enrolment/update services.