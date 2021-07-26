Chief Secy concerned over unsatisfactory progress of work on Srinagar-Jammu national highway

As per an official handout, the Chief Secretary expressed concern saying that the rate of progress of road-widening/maintenance works is unsatisfactory which is causing inconvenience to the commuters.

"The problem is further aggravated by rash and indisciplined lane driving leading to frequent traffic jams; shortage of traffic personnel deputed on NH duty and unannounced movement of army convoys”, the CS added.

To improve traffic management on the National Highway, the Chief Secretary directed the traffic police to double the manpower to manage traffic at all choking points in addition to implementing suitable remedies to reduce the travel time between Jammu and Srinagar which currently varies from ten to twelve hours on account of mismanaged traffic.