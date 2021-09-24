Chief Secy issues directions to put revenue records in public domain by Oct 15

According to news agency GNS, the CS passed the directions while chairing a meeting to review the digitization of land records in Jammu and Kashmir and its subsequent hosting on a user-friendly portal.

Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, Commissioner/ Secretary GAD, CEO JaKeGA, and scientists from CDAC participated in the meeting.

It was informed that the IT Department has upgraded its storage capacity to host complete revenue records in the public domain.

Further, the Revenue Department was asked to develop a user-friendly interface by 15th October 2021 to enable hassle-free public access to various revenue documents.