Child abuser arrested in Budgam, booked under POCSO Act: Police

Srinagar, Sept 29:Police on Thrusday arrested a person for sexually abusing a minor, booked him under POSCO Act in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
As per a police spokesman, on 22 September, Police Station Khag recieved a written complaint from a lady complainant stating that her minor son (name withheld) age about 04 years was sexually abused by one namely Mohammad Ashraf Lone S/O Gh. Mohammad Lone a resident of Hamchipora Khag. The victim was taken to PHC Khag and subsequently referred to SMHS hospital Srinagar for specialised treatment.
Upon receipt of this complaint, a case FIR number 52/2022under relevant sections of law was registered at police station khag and investigation initiated.
A police party arrested the accused child abuser on the same day. The accused was produced before Juvinile Board and remained in the custody of Juvinile Home. Today the accused was produced before Medical Board to ascertain his actual age and Board established that the accused is an adult. The accused stands already arrested and booked under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act. Further investigation of the case is going on, he said.