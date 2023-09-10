Child dies due to electrocution in Bandipora

Bandipora, Sep 10: A 5-year-old and the only child to the parents tragically died on Sunday due to an electric shock in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
The boy identified as Haris Farooq, as per relatives, was enjoying Sunday at his home in Pazalpora village.
The boy began to have fun by grasping some loose wires at his home, innocent that it would not prove dangerous, grieving relatives said.
The electric shock knocked the boy unconscious as parents frantically tried to wake him up but to no avail.
He was rushed to District Hospital Bandipora’s casualty section, where doctors said he was received “dead on arrival”.
“The electric injury had burned his whole right hand,” Dr Ahtisham who received the 5-year-old in the casualty section told Greater Kashmir.
“It was by this hand he had held or touched the electric wire,” the doctor added.
He said the cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest following electric shock.
The locals shared that the boy had been born after three siblings who died within days after birth and was very “precious” to the parents.
The village plunged into mourning soon after the body of the child was brought back home from hospital.
The SHO of the Pethkoot police station said that they have gathered the details of the incident and are looking into it.
They said preliminary investigation suggests natural death due to shock.