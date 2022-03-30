Childhood cancer grave challenge to healthcare system: Masoodi

“The alarming incidence of cancer in children and the high mortality rate is a cause of grave concern. The number of children diagnosed with cancer each year is half a million and one sixth of the cases diagnosed are from India. About 76805 children each year are diagnosed to be suffering from cancer. While in developed Countries with high income the survival rate is upto 80 percent the overall recovery rate of such patients in India is less than 20 percent,” Masoodi stated.