Childline volunteers in Udhampur protect children, women from physical abuse

Jammu, Mar 18:Udhampur is the first district of J&K where an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which was enacted in 2012 for the protection of children, was registered against a teacher for sexual harassment of his female student in one of the schools.
This was possible because of Childline volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of minor children from abuses at their homes, schools, and other places.
“It was a tough job. However, when we came to know about sexual abuses of a minor child by her school teacher, we moved a formal complaint leading to the registration of the first FIR in J&K under POCSO Act in 2018,” Coordinator, ChildlineUdhampur, HariKrishan told Greater Kashmir.
He said that the case was registered and the accused teacher put behind the bars.
Krishan said that they had also worked to stop child marriage in Udhampur.
“Acting on information provided by locals, we stopped eight cases of child marriage in different locations of Udhampur and solved 1850 cases like missing children, and child labour and handed them over to their respective family members after their counseling,” he said. “We also work to provide medical care and distribute ration among the needy women and children.”
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Hemophilia Society, President, Jammu region, and Project Head of Udhampur, Jammu region, RohitJandyal said that the NGO including childline had received an overwhelming response from the civil administration particularly Deputy Commissioner Udhampur following which the government departments in the districts had started printing helpline number (1098) and women helpline numbers on their official letterheads so that the public was made aware about these contacts for rescue and help of women and children in the district.
“The district administration is helping us in women and children-related issues and efforts are on to get these toll-free helpline numbers on left out government departments,” Jandyal said.
He said that they were also planning to get the help of elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institution for their involvement in the prevention of crime against children and women.
Jandyal said that the district administration helped them screen movies related to awareness among the students about ‘good and bad touch’ in government schools in the Udhampur district.
“We have also distributed the CDs so that people, in general, can be made aware about the child and women abuses,” he said praising the monitoring and efforts on such cases by State Head Childline India Foundation, Manjari Singh, and Project Director, Udhampur, Jagdish Sharma.