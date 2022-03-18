Childline volunteers in Udhampur protect children, women from physical abuse

This was possible because of Childline volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of minor children from abuses at their homes, schools, and other places.

“It was a tough job. However, when we came to know about sexual abuses of a minor child by her school teacher, we moved a formal complaint leading to the registration of the first FIR in J&K under POCSO Act in 2018,” Coordinator, ChildlineUdhampur, HariKrishan told Greater Kashmir.