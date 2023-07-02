Children among 12 persons injured by stray dogs in Kupwara

Kupwara, July 02: At least a dozen people including children were injured in a stray dog attack in Glasdajhi Nallah Manzhar in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday.
Quoting officials, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that one of them was critically injured and he has been referred to Srinagar hospital for further treatment.
He said that rest of the injured have been admitted to sub-district hospital Kupwara for necessary treatment.
This is the 2nd incident in the area. Earlier, on Saturday half a dozen person were injured.